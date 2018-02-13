A refreshing way to manage vGPU in VDI

Good news – vGPU adoption is skyrocketing. Bad news – vGPU environments aren’t being managed as well as they should. Until now…

The benefits of virtual GPU (vGPU) in a VDI environment are becoming clearer every day (here’s an example). It’s difficult to find a use case that’s not graphics-intensive. Medical image processing? Yes. Video-embedded applications? Sure. A web surfing browser? Of Course. A terminal window? Okay, you get the picture.

Users demand a better experience when using graphics-intensive applications. While it might be okay for a timecard form to load slightly slowly, it’s not acceptable for a video to jitter.

Between the options of throwing more CPU at the problem or taking the vGPU route, the answer is obvious. And that’s is why we’re seeing a rapid adoption of vGPU in VDI environments.

While vGPU provides a major boost to users’ experience, managing your vGPU resources remains tricky. Although vGPU vendors provide good monitoring options, they are focused on specific use cases, and it is impossible to get a “user-view” of exactly how much improvement vGPU has brought and see all your vGPUs troop real time usage. That’s where we step in.

Via the fine folks at ControlUp.