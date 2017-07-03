A Raspberry Pi Zero Fidget Spinner?!
When life hands you a broken Raspberry Pi Zero, make a fidget spinner!
This video is from the fine folks at Raspberry Pi Foundation.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
When life hands you a broken Raspberry Pi Zero, make a fidget spinner!
This video is from the fine folks at Raspberry Pi Foundation.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]
Request fulfillment is the process of servicing requests raised by users. A robust request fulfillment can help IT help desks provide timely resolutions using minimal resources. Using an ITIL(R) ready help desk desk software like ServiceDesk Plus can help you easily configure workflows and automate processes for faster service delivery. Watch this webinar to learn […]
White Papers
Workspot vs. Citrix Cloud – Comparison Guide
The in-depth answers you need about vastly different architectures Our primary goal from day one of the company is to ensure that organizations of all sizes can realize the benefits of virtual desktops and apps. With a long history at Citrix and VMware implementing these solutions and struggling alongside customers to make the technology work, […]
Share this:
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper