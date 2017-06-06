A Power Outage? BA Has a Lot of Explaining to Do

The massive flight cancellations and delays at British Airways, and resulting haircut on the stock price of its parent company, highlight people’s intolerance for digital disruption these days. The airline has cited a power surge following an outage as the culprit, saying the event took out a large data center. The big question is why disruption of one data center – even a major one – could have such widespread ramifications for a global company like BA.

Few companies can withstand an outage of more than a few minutes without significant financial impact these days. For some organizations, even a few minutes of downtime would prove incredibly costly (think of the $66K Amazon is reported to lose per minute of being offline). Given this significant financial pain, organizations have invested heavily in backup and disaster recovery (DR) systems. As a global airline, BA most certainly had such systems in place – indeed, the company has commented that its DR systems did not intervene as expected.

Admitting your DR didn’t work raises eyebrows, of course. BA should have had data center systems in place that would enable it to withstand even a massive disruption in electrical service. Other locations should have kicked in to take over operations.

