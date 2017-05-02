As the digital workspace becomes more mainstream, the traditional model of IT security no longer serves businesses well. Today’s IT reality is a globally networked digital ecosystem where users access apps and services on multiple devices, from widespread locations, and expect seamless productivity. This new world demands a fundamental shift in how security is delivered, and businesses that fail to adapt will fall behind on costs, agility, productivity, and security.

The Shift

As more businesses embrace the digital workspace, the company-secured device and pre-approved corporate catalog of apps and services are giving way to employees using multiple devices to access mobile and SaaS applications. Employees and business units simply don’t have the time to wait for things to be delivered top-down, and they value the flexibility and agility of choosing exactly what they need.

Read the entire article here, A New Perspective from VMware

via the fine folks at VMware!