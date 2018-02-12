In today’s competitive business environment, it’s digitize or die. Companies are no longer investing in individual IT projects for cost and operational savings, but instead are integrating digital technologies and tools into all areas of business. This move to fully leverage technology throughout the enterprise has been collectively coined “digital transformation,” and it is fundamentally changing how businesses operate and deliver value to their customers.

It’s not easy. According to Forrester’s 2018 Predictions report, more than 60% of executives believe they are behind in their digital transformation efforts. CEOs can’t drive operational savings fast enough to fund them and are fearful about eroding profit margins and disrupting processes with ‘rip and replace’ solutions. But there is a more practical approach to digital transformation they should embrace. A business doesn’t have to throw everything away to reach its goals and can preserve existing investments. This “reinternalization of IT” enables a hybrid approach to maximizing current IT investments while successfully evolving to and building out digital transformation initiatives.

