Every now and then, people ask me about the lab environment.  This article will give you an update on what is in my lab since the July 2013 article.

I believe everyone should have a lab even if it consists of free virtualization software running on a laptop with minimal RAM.  Even a simple lab setup will allow you to install and test software to enhance your skills and knowledge.  My current lab is the continued growth of the first lab I started in 1998 to study for Microsoft NT4 certification exams.  That original lab consisted of separate physical servers and workstations for installing all the various Microsoft, Novell and Linux operating systems.  Now there are six physical servers running either XenServer or vSphere that allow me to install and run many different operating systems.  The equipment in the lab consists of:

  • 1 Synology NAS DS412+ with spinning disks
  • 1 Synology NAS DS1515+ all SSD
  • 1 HP Unmanaged Switch
  • 7 Lab Servers
  • 1 Writing PC
  • 1 MacBook Pro
  • 2 Windows 10 Laptops
  • 1 Microsoft Surface Pro 4
  • 1 Apple iPad Pro

Read the entire article here, A Look Inside Webster's Lab (December 2016)

via Carl Webster

Carl Webster
Carl Webster is a Sr. Solutions Architect for Choice Solutions, with over 38 years of IT experience, based in the Nashville, TN area. Webster has been working with application and desktop virtualization since 1990 and with Active Directory since 2001. Webster travels the world doing XenApp, XenDesktop, HP Moonshot and Active Directory projects. He holds the prestigious Citrix Technology Professional designation.
