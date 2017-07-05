A little PowerShell script to delete content

Nothing fancy but something I thought I need to share. A customer asked me to create a solution for left-over-files on laptops. Their laptops should not have local files at all but in some circumstances someone might need to create some. They operate in areas with limited to no Internet connection. Access to the virtual desktop is not possible from those locations and so they asked for a solution.

Environment

The laptops are managed with VMware AirWatch and deployed with RES ONE Automation. Both great tools but not when you want to remove files and have additional requirements. The laptops are not equipped with a TPM chip so the files are not encrypted when on the laptop, of course they can but a password is not an option here.. End users are encouraged to not work locally but use the virtual environment. The laptop only has Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint running.

Requirements

End users should not be able to save files anywhere then in Documents or on the desktop.

Files should be removed every day at first logon.

