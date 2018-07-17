A journey beneath the waves of the web

From the 8th until the 10th of June E2EVC aka Pubforum landed in Amsterdam. 150+ geeks off all kinds gathered. Some amazing products were presented during E2EVC, one of them I will discuss in this article. I attended a session by Avanite, both Liza-Marie and Francesco were present and I had a nice good talk with them. Avanite has a solution for our data and privacy issues. Let me explain what the issue is and later on what they do (in a next blog I’ll show the goods).

You thought you liked cookies?When we browse we collect cookies, sounds funny but that is what it is. Those cookies tell the site that you visited them before. That sounds pretty fine, doesn’t it? They just want to know you visited them. Hold on there is more. A lot of sites are free of use and in the session, there was a good drawing about this. The drawing says “If you’re not paying for it, you’re not the customer. You’re the product being sold”.

I think this is a very sharp message that should be understood. We like free products, sites like Facebook, services like Twitter are free but as I told many customers in the past, free comes with a cost. Free sites need to make money somehow (not defending them) so they sell advertisement space and you. By placing cookies they learn about you directly and indirectly. with that data, third parties can deliver and streamline content you might like. We’ve all see it happen, you order a vacuum cleaner and for days you are spammed with vacuum cleaner advertisements.

Via Rob Beekmans.net