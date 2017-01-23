A Guide to Giving Great Tech Community Presentations

We have two challenges when it comes to delivering product content in community technology events. Those are:

1. Attendees don’t want to be sold/pitched things

2. Vendors pay for sponsored spots and ideally want to attract new customers

You can see how those are rather opposing views. Both of which are pushing the other even further away. So, how does a vendor who pays for a spot get value from a speaking opportunity while not alienating the audience who is there to learn and engage, but not necessarily want a marketing or sales session? That’s easy!

Become, or Hire, a Community Technology Presenter

How does content become community friendly? Pardon me if this sounds harsh, but this is honest feedback that we get from the community as leaders of meetups and user groups:

