A Guide to Getting Started with Terraform for Digital Ocean

The Hashicorp products are definitely rising in popularity, and with good reason. I recently interviewed Dave McJannet, CEO of Hashcorp, and talked about the overall Hashicorp ecosystem.

I’ve used Vagrant to deploy to Digital Ocean in the past which is helpful, but my bet is that you’ll love Terraform even more due to its simplicity and portability.

First you need to download Terraform from the website. Choose the version based on your operating system. I’m using OSX in my example, so it will be the same as the Linux version for file locations.

Move the Terraform file into the /usr/local/bin or into an area which is specified in your PATH environment variable. For Windows folks, you can create a folder and add it to the path.

Create a Digital Ocean read/write API key for Terraform to use by going to your Digital Ocean web console under the API section:

Create a read/write key so that we can manage the Digital Ocean environment fully using Terraform:

Take note of the key somewhere and store it in a password vault for safety. Once you leave the page, the key will never be shown again:

