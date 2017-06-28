A free hands-on resource from Microsoft!

Find out how Microsoft Cloud Essentials can help you get the necessary experience, training, and support to make your journey to the cloud successful. Everything you need is in one place, and it’s free to join.

Your cloud transition is unique — your starting point, destination, and priorities are specific to your company’s situation, as well as your own career trajectory. Now there’s a single resource to help you map your journey, put fuel in your tank, and get you going on the road to success. And it’s free to join.

“Moving to the cloud used to be a question of whether, but increasingly it’s a question of how,” says Mark Winters, who manages the Cloud Essentials program at Microsoft. “Your company has its roadmap, and you have your own as an IT professional. With Cloud Essentials, we’ve created a hands-on, single destination for both.”

