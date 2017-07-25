Home Applications A few ‘State of the VDI and SBC union’ results in more detail

A few 'State of the VDI and SBC union' results in more detail

A few ‘State of the VDI and SBC union’ results in more detail
Last month Login VSI presented the results of their State of the VDI and SBC union world-wide survey. Together with the help of Ruben Spruijt (CTO Atlantis computing) and ControlUp they published a thorough 59-page document holding all kinds of interesting VDI and SBC related statistics. The survey was completed by 580 people in total. I went through the report and picked out a couple of subjects which are currently of most interest for me personally, for multiple reasons.

Desktop as a Service

The general interest for Desktop as a Service (DaaS) solutions has seem to have grown substantially. Over 40% of participants is investigating how DaaS can help them fulfil certain business requirements. This was all still prior to the new Microsoft CSP licensing model around Windows 10 (including virtualization rights), which was announced during Inspire, one of Microsoft’s yearly tech events – making life, again a little easier from a client as well as CSP perspective. Meaning (certified) CSP’s can now run and offer Windows 10 based DaaS solutions, on multi-tenant hardware configurations without the need for customers to bring in their own licenses, great!

Not surprisingly, Citrix came out on top as the preferred DaaS technology. This includes Citrix installed on Azure, which leans more towards IaaS, and CSP’s using Citrix technology for DaaS purposes. I’m sure the renewed collaboration between Citrix and Microsoft has had a big influence on all this. Not that long ago they introduced XenApp and XenDesktop Essentials, only available on Microsoft Azure – the first multi-tenant public cloud platform to host and offer Windows 10 based virtual machines.

Both XenApp and XenDesktop running on ‘plain’ Azure, with the control plane being hosted in the Citrix Cloud (which has also been completely moved to Azure) have gotten a lot of attention from the development teams as well. Adding to the stability and overall feature set.

Read the entire article here, A few ‘State of the VDI and SBC union’ results in more detail

via Bas van Kaam at basvankaam.com

Bas van Kaam
