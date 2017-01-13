A Few Reasons Why VDI is the Way of the Future…

There are many good and obvious reasons why enterprises all over the world are moving to virtual workspaces. Easier management, lower running costs, better use of resources. However, there have always been an equally valid set of reasons why the company should NOT move to a virtual solution, too; cost of deploying RSDH software, lack of communications options, can’t work offline, and so forth.

In recent years, many of the factors that were holding enterprise back have been addressed. Thin clients are now capable of handling things like advanced graphics, VoIP and video streaming, making them much better adapted to running as an enterprise resource.

