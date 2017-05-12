A Deeper Dive Into the Turbonomic Workload Chart and Your Environment
In my previous blog, I explored the usefulness and benefit of the Workload Chart. However, I found myself hacking the blog post apart in order to keep it at a reasonable length- and thus decided to write a follow-up article that points out some of the more advanced features of the chart. Allow me to quote a paragraph from the first blog here, as a refresher:
“The Workload Chart is a dynamic, living assessment of your entire environment, regardless of size. It is designed to show the utilization of the physical and virtual elements present, using a measurement called the “UI (Utilization Index)”. The UI measurement is based on the most expensive (hence, utilized) resource the item is selling.”
The Bottom and Left of the Chart:
In the first article, I mentioned that circles along the top represented VMs running on overutilized datastores, and circles along the right represented VMs running on overutilized hosts. This leaves two “extremes” not covered – the left side, and the bottom.
Read the entire article here, A Deeper Dive Into the Turbonomic Workload Chart and Your Environment
via the fine folks at Turbonomic!
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]
Share this:
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper
NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications