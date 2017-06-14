A closer look at Runecast Analyzer

Last year at VMworld I talked to the guys of Runecast. Runecast’s primary solution is the Runecast Analyzer. Runecast Analyzer analyses your vSphere environment and will provide you with suggestions on how to optimize the environment. Runecast leverages the VMware knowledge base, existing best practices and security hardening guides. In this blogpost I will have a look at the initial configuration of Runecast Analyzer. In a follow up post I will discuss some of the recommendations the solution is providing.

Initial configuration

Ok, let’s have a look at the analyzer and deploy it first. Runecast Analyzer comes as a virtual appliance, which makes deployment pretty easy. Just deploy the OVA as you would deploy any OVA. You have to choose if you want to have a small, medium or large configuration. Monitored environments can have a size of 1 vCenter and 10 hosts up to very large environments with lots of vCenters and hosts. The small environment requires 2 vCPUs and 4 GB of ram, while the large option requires 8 vCPUs and 32 GB of ram. Complete all the steps and deploy the OVA…it’s just sit and wait.

Add vCenter Server

After the deployment is completed, you can logon to the interface using the default credentials rcuser/Runecast! (including the explanation mark in the password).

