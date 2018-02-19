Home Artificial Intelligence (AI) A Chromebook opens a backdoor to Google’s services, authentication out the window

As everyone should do, I enabled two-factor authentication for my Gmail account. I think the extra step while logging in is worth the hassle. I think, living in an era where social media platforms are turning against us (with the help of foreign powers and machine learning development), adding an extra layer of authentication isn’t such a bad idea. That’s all fine of course but what if there is a backdoor, one you can’t close yourself? Let me show you what I mean.

Google 2FAGoogle offers 2FA (2 Factor Authentication) for Gmail. Google calls this 2SV or 2 step verification. Whatever you call it, it is a multi-factor authentication method to log in.  I enabled mine a while back already, did some testing so the date is rather misleading I noticed.

It says Signing into Google so it is not just for Gmail, it is for any Google service out there. Each time I try to log on to Gmail I need to approve that action on my phone. Heard Microsoft is about to enable this also for Windows 10 login, can wait. Hope we can stop using all those passwords we need to change too often.. they get weaker each time, but that’s another topic.

