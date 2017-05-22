Imagine what it’s like to be responsible for an application where performance is a matter of life and death. Well, wonder no more – that’s Corey Nelson who runs IT for Emergency Communications of Southern Oregon (ECSO). DataCore’s very own Sushant Rao and Corey speak with us a little bit about why DataCore’s Hyper-converged Virtual SAN (HVSAN) was the only product suited for ECSO’s application used for 911 operators to get police, fire and health responders out to an emergency as fast as possible.

In addition, when a police officer makes a traffic stop and enters in a car’s license plate into their computer, they don’t know who’s in the stopped vehicle until this same application pulls the information from other agencies and provides a consolidated view. The longer the application takes, the longer lives and property are in jeopardy.

Unfortunately, the dispatching application was too slow for ECSO’s standards, making the 911 operators wait while they were on the phone with a caller. At the heart of the application was a SQL Server database that was slowing down the entire application. When Corey did some root cause analysis, he found that it was his SAN that was the bottleneck, hitting 200 milliseconds of latency multiple times a day. So, Corey was looking for a solution that would provide the I/O performance his SQL Server needed, to ensure his critical application ran fast and Corey decided to go with a hyper-converged solution from DataCore.

Read the entire article here, A Case Study on Improving SQL Server Performance 20X with Hyper-converged

via the fine folks at DataCore Software