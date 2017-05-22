Home Data Center A Case Study on Improving SQL Server Performance 20X with Hyper-converged

0
0

Imagine what  it’s like to be responsible for an application where performance is a matter of life and death. Well, wonder no more – that’s Corey Nelson who runs IT for Emergency Communications of Southern Oregon (ECSO). DataCore’s very own Sushant Rao and Corey speak with us a little bit about why DataCore’s Hyper-converged Virtual SAN (HVSAN) was the only product suited for ECSO’s application used for 911 operators to get police, fire and health responders out to an emergency as fast as possible.

In addition, when a police officer makes a traffic stop and enters in a car’s license plate into their computer, they don’t know who’s in the stopped vehicle until this same application pulls the information from other agencies and provides a consolidated view. The longer the application takes, the longer lives and property are in jeopardy.

Unfortunately, the dispatching application was too slow for ECSO’s standards, making the 911 operators wait while they were on the phone with a caller.  At the heart of the application was a SQL Server database that was slowing down the entire application. When Corey did some root cause analysis, he found that it was his SAN that was the bottleneck, hitting 200 milliseconds of latency multiple times a day.  So, Corey was looking for a solution that would provide the I/O performance his SQL Server needed, to ensure his critical application ran fast and Corey decided to go with a hyper-converged solution from DataCore.

Read the entire article here, A Case Study on Improving SQL Server Performance 20X with Hyper-converged

via the fine folks at DataCore Software

Data Center
Storage
DataCore
DataCore DataCore, the Data Infrastructure Software company, is the leading provider of Software-Defined Storage and Adaptive Parallel I/O Software – harnessing today’s powerful and cost-efficient server platforms with Parallel I/O to overcome the IT industry’s biggest problem, the I/O bottleneck, in order to deliver unsurpassed performance, hyper-consolidation efficiencies and cost savings. The company’s comprehensive and flexible storage virtualization and hyper-converged virtual SAN solutions free users from the pain of labor-intensive storage management and provide true independence from solutions that cannot offer a hardware agnostic architecture. DataCore's Software-Defined and Parallel I/O powered platforms revolutionize data infrastructure and serve as the cornerstone of the next-generation, software-defined data center – delivering greater value, industry-best performance, availability and simplicity.
