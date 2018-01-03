A Breakdown on Citrix Cloud Digital Workspaces in Microsoft Azure

There’s no denying that I’ve been very busy sharing my knowledge on Citrix Cloud workspaces over the past three months. So for that reason, I thought I’d dedicate a final review article on this specific topic. Although Citrix keeps innovating on their Cloud platform, here’s what makes this blog article never completely final…

I’m ready for the digital transformation, so are you?

In today’s world, where Digital Transformation is a hot topic and companies are planning their upcoming Cloud strategies–some of the most relevant questions asked are, “which Cloud platform is the most stable and reliable one for my workload?” and “How much are the costs of running our entire workload in the Cloud / or just some small parts?” These are just some of the questions currently relevant at the time of this writing. I hear them a lot as a Senior Consultant in the Netherlands. I hope to give you a clear view of what possibilities you have on this topic. You’ll find some of the answers in this article, or at the very least, it will hopefully put you in the right direction for new insights.

