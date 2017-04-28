Home Applications A Beginner’s Guide to XenApp and XenDesktop on Azure

A Beginner’s Guide to XenApp and XenDesktop on Azure

A Beginner’s Guide to XenApp and XenDesktop on Azure
Deploying Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop in Microsoft Azure is an interesting solution for everybody who wants to deliver Windows desktops or applications from the public cloud. Citrix and Microsoft are working closely together to develop this modern application delivery platform based on Azure Resource Manager (ARM). This article introduces the multiple variants of hosting XenApp and XenDesktop on Azure, allowing potential customers to make the right choices for their particular use cases and business models.

Before looking at the details of the different XenApp and XenDesktop on Azure options it is helpful to define some important terms used in this context. XenApp and XenDesktop Workers are Windows Server 2016 or Windows 10 virtual machines, with the Citrix Virtual Delivery Agent (VDA) and Windows applications installed. From an endpoint with the Citrix Receiver client software, users connect to a Worker’s remote session or virtual desktop and interact with the applications. Groups of Workers reside in one or multiple Resource Locations, for example in an Azure datacenter. The Citrix Control Plane contains all necessary XenApp and XenDesktop backend services, including network gateway (NetScaler), connection broker (Delivery Controller), Web frontend (StoreFront), configuration database, license server and management consoles. For those customers that don’t want to deploy and manage their own Citrix backend services, Citrix Cloud (operated by Citrix) delivers the Control Plane in an Azure Software as a Service model. Two Cloud Connector VMs running in each Resource Location maintain the communication from and to the Control Plane in Citrix Cloud. Citrix Machine Creation Services (MCS) are used to create master images of the Worker VMs including the operating system and all applications.

