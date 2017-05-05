VMware: HPE Synergy – the first composable infrastructure – now certified for vSAN

vSAN continues its journey of growth with more than 7,000 customers have chosen to entrust their most important workloads to vSAN. To support this journey, we are committed to work with our partners and enable the next generation hardware platform for our mutual customers.Composable infrastructure is the next generation platform customers are adopting and today we are very glad to announce that HPE Synergy – the first composable infrastructure – is now certified for vSAN. This is a huge milestone towards helping our mutual customers run traditional and next generation workload.

You can find the HPE Synergy on vSAN VCG here and here.

HCI versus Composable Infrastructure

The definition of composable infrastructure described in next section. But before we get to that, the main fundamental question we need to ask and understand is that “can composable infrastructure be used for HCI deployment”? The answer is “Yes”. Here is why:

