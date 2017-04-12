Choice is a concept we all deal with. Maybe not as life-altering as when Neo has to decide to take the red or the blue pill in the Matrix. But the choices we make in our personal lives and in business definitely effect our future. Last month, Bharath Vasudevan, HPE Product Manager, Software-defined and Cloud Group, wrote an article that offered insights into the importance hardware choices play in IT’s success.

It’s no secret that the datacenter of the future is software-defined. It has to be in order to have the flexibility, speed, efficiency, and lower TCO needed to be competitive. And, as more business-critical applications are moving to hyperconverged platforms to achieve this speed and efficiency, deploying hardware from a verified, trusted solution provider becomes essential.

Hyperconverged hardware choice can have a significant impact on the performance of your applications, and it can impact your datacenter operations. Vasudevan says, “The main reasons businesses move to a hyperconverged solutions is to simplify ops, add flexibility and agility, and move faster! If your whitebox hardware is creating bottlenecks, slowing down operations and creating more work for your IT, it’s not doing its job.”

Read the entire article here, The importance hardware choices play in IT’s success

via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.