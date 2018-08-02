Prevent EHR End User Experience Issues Before They Increase Costs – and Stress

Without a doubt, the digitization of patient health records and the rapid growth of software applications and systems supporting patient care and administration have changed the way medical care is delivered. As physicians, hospitals, and health systems struggle to see more patients, deliver better care – and comply with an ever-increasing number of other demands of their time – it’s critical that the applications and systems they rely on are available and perform as expected. When electronic health record (EHR) end user experience issues arise with these various technologies, downtime occurs, meaningful use objectives become more difficult to achieve and end users become susceptible to burnout.

Common systems-related issues that negatively impact end user experience include initiating logon to EHR systems and modules, issues with the logon process itself and sluggish session performance that slows down important end user activities.

It’s not hard to understand that proactively anticipating, troubleshooting and preventing end user experience can go a long way toward ensuring the productivity of healthcare professionals. In today’s fast-paced healthcare care environment, any difficulty and delay accessing or using mission critical applications creates stress and decreases the productivity of healthcare professionals.

Via the fine folks at Goliath Technologies.