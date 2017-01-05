White Papers
Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper
When it comes to the protection of relational database management systems (RDBMS) such as Microsoft SQL and Oracle, the best way to protect their data and integrity is by using advanced data protection solutions that are capable of performing application-aware data backup operations to guarantee transactional consistency.

Organizations of all sizes rely on some the legacy and point solutions that are available in the market today. These solutions try to quiesce transactional activity to provide this flexibility, but in my experience (and in listening to others) this method often results in making a recovery a mess. A Database Admin doesn’t want to perform recovery operations with complex and outdated tools. They want simple tools to perform database recovery from full, differential, and transaction logs.

Check out the “Cohesity’s Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server” and see how Cohesity’s DataProtect provides the advanced capability, and necessary functions desired by DBA for the protection and recovery of Microsoft SQL Server.

via Rawlinson Rivera at Punching Clouds.

