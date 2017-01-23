9 tips to properly configure your OpenStack Instance
In OpenStack jargon, an Instance is a Virtual Machine, the guest workload. It boots from an operating system image, and it is configured with a certain amount of CPU, RAM and disk space, amongst other parameters such as networking or security settings.
In this blog post kindly contributed by Marko Myllynen we’ll explore nine configuration and optimization options that will help you achieve the required performance, reliability and security that you need for your workloads.
Some of the optimizations can be done inside a guest regardless of what has the OpenStack Cloud Administrator enabled in your cloud. However, more advanced options require prior enablement and, possibly, special host capabilities. This means many of the options described here will depend on how the Administrator configured the cloud, or may not be available for some tenants as they are reserved for certain groups. More information about this subject can be found on the Red Hat Documentation Portal and its comprehensive guide on OpenStack Image Service. Similarly, the upstream OpenStack documentation has some extra guidelines available.
Read the entire article here, 9 tips to properly configure your OpenStack Instance – Red Hat Stack
via the fine folks at Red Hat.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!
All In One Tool. Organize all tasks of your printer management centrally – intuitively and clearly structured: Management of the printer connections, driverless printing, monitoring & reporting of the complete print environment, print server reliability and migration and many more. Off er your users different options to simply and flexibly print their documents in each […]
Share this:
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper
steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments
VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief
Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper