8 Secrets and Tips with the Login VSI Analyzer

I’d like to review some Login VSI Analyzer features and graphs I frequently find helpful which I commonly recommend to our users. These can be used for troubleshooting, validation, and providing results in documentation.

My colleague, Jasper Geelen, has written a similar, helpful blog named Essential VDI Performance Graphs in the Login VSI Analyzer which covers different graphs and features.

Furthermore, our most well-known mojo is our industry-standard VSImax system, which has recently been awarded a patent. As its unique in the way it measures user experience.

“The VSImax system is for simulating user load and evaluating performance and/or capacity of SBC or VDI datacenter infrastructure. The method runs workloads on a virtual desktop infrastructure for an increasing number of virtual users. When the average response time of the infrastructure to perform operations exceeds a predetermined threshold, the number of simulated users at that time may be considered the capacity of the infrastructure.”

