Login PI quietly turned two years old recently. As we prepare for the upcoming release of Login PI 2.0, let’s take a quick look back at the history of Login PI, and then a look forward at what’s coming up.

Login PI should be recognized, first and foremost, for bringing the virtual user into production VDI/SBC environments. Login VSI introduced the idea of virtual users, and the Login VSI software has been used around the world to validate capacity and performance in labs and pre-production. But instead of launching hundreds of virtual users to put load on an environment, the Login PI software put virtual users side-by-side with real users, measuring the user experience in real-time while notifying IT of performance outages and slowdowns.

This concept has proven to be a popular one, as there are a handful of products trying to copy what Login PI does. However, none come close to offering everything that Login PI provides: Support for all major VDI/SBC platforms and products, along with the ability to measure any virtual user task—not just logins or App start times. All without an agent installed or any other configuration changes to your golden image.

Read the entire article here, 8 Reasons to Choose Login PI for Digital Workplace Performance Management

via the fine folks at LoginVSI

