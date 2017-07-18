7 Surprising Statistics From the Latest EMA Report on ITSM
New research from the Enterprise Management Associates® (get the full report below) reveals that ITSM has become a hub of innovation for many organizations. While formerly seen as an area of reactive management with fading process efficiencies and legacy concerns, it is now seen as a unifier of IT silos.
The report analyzes the evolution of ITSM in companies across North America and Europe, looking at ITSM from many angles, including:
- Organization, governance, and best practices
- Strategic priorities
- Technology and analytic priorities
- Data and service modeling
- Service catalogs and app stores
- Endpoint and mobile management
- The impact of cloud
- Agile/DevOps
- Enterprise process workflows and the Internet of Things (IoT)
From the group of 264 ITSM customers surveyed, here are seven statistics:
1. 91% ITSM respondents viewed the service desk as their primary ITSM investment. Ivanti Service Manager, powered by HEAT, is the most affordable, flexible and complete cloud-optimized ITSM solution available.
Read the entire article here, 7 Surprising Statistics From the Latest EMA Report on ITSM
via the fine folks at Ivanti.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper
IT Monitoring and Performance Management White Paper Learn about eG Enterprise’s unified monitoring capabilities as they apply to your infrastructure and particular challenges, whether application performance management, Citrix monitoring, Java monitoring or other business environments. eG Enterprise is a comprehensive suite of tools that provides total visibility and actionable answers to performance issues, beyond just metrics. […]
Share this:
‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper
‘Digital Data Storage Outlook 2017’ White Paper
‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper
‘How to Protect Endpoints in a Healthcare Setting’ Citrix / IGEL White Paper
VMware AirWatch Windows 10 Unified Endpoint Management Reviewer’s Guide