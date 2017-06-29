7 mistakes to avoid when performing a data centre refresh
Refreshing your data centre should be an opportunity to make your IT infrastructure better; here are some of the pitfalls to avoid.
IT has changed and is no longer just a supporting tool, but an enabler of business. Therefore, getting the right data centre infrastructure has a huge impact on how flexible, efficient and competitive your company can be. The best way to get your data centre refresh right is to avoid the seven mistakes below.
1. Not knowing what you currently have
Before you can move to a new infrastructure, you need to analyse your existing services. Take a full-service catalogue, focusing on the services that you provide, rather than on replacing existing hardware. This will help you plan your infrastructure to meet your requirements.
Read the entire article here, 7 mistakes to avoid when performing a data centre refresh — Define Tomorrow™
via the fine folks at ComputerWorld Group
