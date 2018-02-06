‘7 Minutes’ With Liquidware President and COO Chris Akerberg

**Editor’s Note: “7 Minutes” is a feature where we ask channel executives from startups – or companies that may be new to the Channel Partners audience – a series of quick questions about their businesses and channel programs.**

Desktop virtualization is one of those technologies that benefits immensely from cloud — and not just in terms of more hosted desktop as a service (DaaS) offerings and cheaper storage. Culturally, end users are now accustomed to their “stuff” being stored somewhere other than on the hardware they use every day. And, greater dependence on IaaS and SaaS mean companies are buying more bandwidth, which also enables use of remote desktops. Partners not reselling DaaS may want to reevaluate.

While you may think Citrix, Dell or VMware when you hear “VDI,” Liquidware president and COO Chris Akerberg says companies serious about gaining the security and cost benefits of virtualized desktops need an agnostic management and monitoring layer, as do managed service providers looking to provide DaaS offerings — and that’s where his company comes in.

Analyst Gabe Knuth takes a deep dive into Liquidware’s technology here. We sat down with Akerberg to find out what’s new with the channel program.

