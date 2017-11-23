7 Essential Real-World Security Questions to Ask Today – Part 2 of 2

For questions one through four, check out 7 Essential Real-World Security Questions to Ask Today (Pt. 1 of 2)

Question 5: Do we have a consistent process for adding new applications (including cloud/SaaS) to our whitelist as demanded by the business — and applying the appropriate policies to them?

Your business isn’t static. In fact, most companies are adding new cloud/SaaS services at a faster pace than ever. Many of these new services are being activated directly by lines of business, without much involvement from IT. At one time, this was referred to as “shadow IT.” But it’s not just a shadow anymore. It’s central to how organizations leverage software and analytic innovation in the cloud.

If you can’t quickly secure these new applications and services, several unacceptable outcomes can result. People may be unable to use new resources in a timely manner because they’re blocked by your whitelisting system. Or new resources may get whitelisted too hastily — without being properly secured by policies such as geo-fencing and Wi-Fi restrictions. Worse yet, people may just come up with work-arounds to avoid your security mechanisms altogether. None of these outcomes are acceptable.

Read the entire article here, 7 Essential Real-World Security Questions to Ask Today (Pt. 2 of 2)

Via the fine folks at Ivanti.