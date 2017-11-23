7 Essential Real-World Security Questions to Ask Today – Part 1 of 2

Every company needs to be secure. And there are lots of security technologies that help address this goal.

In the real world, however, security has a context. And that context is a business or organization that’s pursuing goals other than state-of-the-art cybersecurity perfection. So if you’re a cybersecurity leader, you have to do more than minimize exposure to avoidable risk. You’re also under pressure to:

Maximize “bang for the buck”

Empower people to be most productive

Respond quickly to change

Prove that you’re doing a good job

Given these multiple pressures, it’s essential to prioritize decisions and actions that actually move the needle on all your real-world security imperatives sooner — rather than later.

The following seven questions are designed to help you quickly pinpoint ways you can do this. By answering these questions honestly and accurately, you can optimally allocate your limited time and budget to better protect your organization while also fulfilling the other four objectives above.

Read the entire article here, 7 Essential Real-World Security Questions to Ask Today (Pt. 1 of 2)

