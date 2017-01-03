7 Dell Products Named 2017 CES Innovation Award Honorees

It’s been a record-breaking year for Dell’s PC business. The XPS 13 has won more individual product awards than any other device in Dell’s 32-year history, and we hit 15 consecutive quarters of year over year share gain in PCs.

Now, I’m excited to share more world-first innovations designed to redefine personal computing as we head into CES in Las Vegas. Starting this week and throughout the year, you can expect to see new products and solutions for gamers, content creators, virtual reality (VR) developers and enthusiasts, mobile professionals and more, with the best visual experience you can find. It’s our best lineup yet!

The industry accolades are already rolling in, with seven of our new products named 2017 CES Innovation Award Honorees before the show has even started, and we expect many more awards. One announcement I’m especially excited about stems from one of Dell’s most successful products to date and one of this year’s CES Innovation Award Honorees: XPS 13.

