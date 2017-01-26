Home Collaboration 6 Recent HIPAA Violation Settlements

6 Recent HIPAA Violation Settlements

0
6 Recent HIPAA Violation Settlements
0

The HHS’ Office for Civil Rights (OCR) is responsible for enforcing HIPAA regulations, and it is becoming increasingly determined in its efforts. Violations in 2016 averaged at least one per day for the year resulting in a record number of HIPAA settlements. Audits are becoming more frequent, causing health care providers and covered entities to take new measures to ensure the security of PHI and sensitive data. In the event of a security breach, hospitals and healthcare organizations can be liable for multi-million dollar fines and potential criminal charges.

Here are six recent HIPAA violations from 2016 and thus far in 2017.

1. Lincare Inc.Lincare Inc., the home health provider, had to pay a settlement of $239,800 to the OCR in February of 2016 after the PHI of 278 patients was disclosed. The OCR alleged a general manager in Lincare left the files of patients containing PHI in her former residence after she separated from her spouse and moved out. The OCR discovered Lincare had policies in place that allowed employees to keep files containing PHI in their homes and vehicles, violating HIPAA. Lincare was one of only two organization who were required to pay a civil monetary penalty for a violation of HIPAA, all other organizations who settled in 2016 opted to do so voluntarily.

Read the entire article here, 6 Recent HIPAA Violation Settlements — Communication Matters

via the fine folks at Lua Messaging

More Resources:

tags:
Categories:
Collaboration
Data Center
Desktop
Mobile
Security
LUA
LUA Texting is the fastest, easiest and most productive form of communication. It is the best way to get answers or alerts, saving you time. However, texting alone is not secure enough or compliant - exposing organizations to HIPAA violations. Lua provides you with all of the benefits of texting and more, but in a secure environment. Lua also increases staff productivity and streamlines your workflow. Get the leading HIPAA compliant messaging solution that employees will love and IT can trust.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    steadyPRINT Logo

    steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

    All In One Tool. Organize all tasks of your printer management centrally – intuitively and clearly structured: Management of the printer connections, driverless printing, monitoring & reporting of the complete print environment, print server reliability and migration and many more. Off er your users different options to simply and flexibly print their documents in each […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper

    steadyPRINT Logo

    steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments

    VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief

    Punching Cloud Feature

    Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper

    Downloads

      IGEL Logo

      Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) – Turn PC in to Securely Managed End-Point

      The Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) thin client software provides a highly effective alternative to traditional thin client hardware. Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) The software is installed as the operating system on PCs, notebooks and selected thin clients, and turns the hardware into a powerful software based and universally deployable thin client allowing […]

      read more
      AppEnsure Feature Image

      Download AppEnsure Free Application Response Time And Throughput In Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Devolutions Feature Image

      Download Wayk Now – Instant Remote Support and Remote Desktop – FREE!

      steadyPRINT Logo

      Download steadyPRINT – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

      Tricerat Feature Image

      Download Tricerat Simplify Profiles

      On-Demand Webinars

        citrix-ready-featuress-image

        Accelerate Large Scale Citrix XenDesktop & XenApp Deployments with Confidence

        In this webinar, Citrix, Pure Storage, and Cisco come together to help you build infrastructure for large-scale Citrix XenDesktop and XenApp deployments via the fine folks at Citrix Ready.

        read more
        1484958139_maxresdefault.jpg

        Be Proactive Addressing Citrix End User Complaints – On-Demand Webinar

        613519400_1280x720.jpg

        New Innovations from Citrix and Atlantis for Simplifying Virtual Workspaces

        1484623037_maxresdefault.jpg

        End user computing & IT procurement are working together at Chicago Public Schools

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Monitor Managing the End User Experience with GPU-Powered Insights – Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1485348710_maxresdefault.jpg

          How to create a GUI for your PowerShell Script Video Session from @E2EVC 2016 Rome

          How to create a GUI for your PowerShell Script Session from @E2EVC 2016 Rome. For event information please visit www.e2evc.com/home. For slides, additional info etc please contact the presenter directly on Twitter. For best video and sound quality do visit the event! via the fine folks at E2EVC Conference

          read more
          1485349055_maxresdefault.jpg

          What a complete app/desktop delivery should include today

          1485349089_maxresdefault.jpg

          A New Perspective of Windows 10 Security Video Session from @E2EVC 2016 Rome

          citrix-ready-featuress-image

          Accelerate Large Scale Citrix XenDesktop & XenApp Deployments with Confidence

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video