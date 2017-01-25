Home Applications 6 reasons why HPE OneView surpasses Cisco UCS Manager

6 reasons why HPE OneView surpasses Cisco UCS Manager

0
6 reasons why HPE OneView surpasses Cisco UCS Manager
0

Welcome to the digital disruption. Success in this environment requires you to turn ideas into value faster than the competition. So what’s holding you back? The same thing that is holding many businesses back – an IT infrastructure that is not designed for today’s demands. Complex manual processes and non-integrated tools fail to provide the speed and simplicity you need to support your new ideas and applications.

To overcome these challenges, IT leaders must redefine technology models with breakthrough infrastructure management that increases speed and simplicity. HPE OneView is an infrastructure automation engine that will enable you to meet your needs today, along with your future needs.

Using software-defined intelligence, HPE OneView brings a new level of automation to infrastructure management by taking a template-driven approach to provisioning, updating and integrating compute, storage and networking infrastructure. Designed with a modern, standards-based API and supported by a large and growing partner ecosystem, HPE OneView makes it easy to integrate powerful infrastructure automation into existing IT tools and processes.

Read the entire article here, 6 reasons why HPE OneView surpasses Cisco UCS Manager

via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.

More Resources:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Data Center
Management
Networking
Storage
HP Enterprise
HP Enterprise Hewlett Packard Enterprise is an industry leading technology company that enables customers to go further, faster. With the industry's most comprehensive portfolio, spanning the cloud to the data center to workplace applications, our technology and services help customers around the world make IT more efficient, more productive and more secure.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    steadyPRINT Logo

    steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

    All In One Tool. Organize all tasks of your printer management centrally – intuitively and clearly structured: Management of the printer connections, driverless printing, monitoring & reporting of the complete print environment, print server reliability and migration and many more. Off er your users different options to simply and flexibly print their documents in each […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper

    steadyPRINT Logo

    steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments

    VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief

    Punching Cloud Feature

    Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper

    Downloads

      IGEL Logo

      Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) – Turn PC in to Securely Managed End-Point

      The Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) thin client software provides a highly effective alternative to traditional thin client hardware. Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) The software is installed as the operating system on PCs, notebooks and selected thin clients, and turns the hardware into a powerful software based and universally deployable thin client allowing […]

      read more
      AppEnsure Feature Image

      Download AppEnsure Free Application Response Time And Throughput In Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Devolutions Feature Image

      Download Wayk Now – Instant Remote Support and Remote Desktop – FREE!

      steadyPRINT Logo

      Download steadyPRINT – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

      Tricerat Feature Image

      Download Tricerat Simplify Profiles

      On-Demand Webinars

        citrix-ready-featuress-image

        Accelerate Large Scale Citrix XenDesktop & XenApp Deployments with Confidence

        In this webinar, Citrix, Pure Storage, and Cisco come together to help you build infrastructure for large-scale Citrix XenDesktop and XenApp deployments via the fine folks at Citrix Ready.

        read more
        1484958139_maxresdefault.jpg

        Be Proactive Addressing Citrix End User Complaints – On-Demand Webinar

        613519400_1280x720.jpg

        New Innovations from Citrix and Atlantis for Simplifying Virtual Workspaces

        1484623037_maxresdefault.jpg

        End user computing & IT procurement are working together at Chicago Public Schools

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Monitor Managing the End User Experience with GPU-Powered Insights – Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1485348710_maxresdefault.jpg

          How to create a GUI for your PowerShell Script Video Session from @E2EVC 2016 Rome

          How to create a GUI for your PowerShell Script Session from @E2EVC 2016 Rome. For event information please visit www.e2evc.com/home. For slides, additional info etc please contact the presenter directly on Twitter. For best video and sound quality do visit the event! via the fine folks at E2EVC Conference

          read more
          1485349055_maxresdefault.jpg

          What a complete app/desktop delivery should include today

          1485349089_maxresdefault.jpg

          A New Perspective of Windows 10 Security Video Session from @E2EVC 2016 Rome

          citrix-ready-featuress-image

          Accelerate Large Scale Citrix XenDesktop & XenApp Deployments with Confidence

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video