6 reasons why HPE OneView surpasses Cisco UCS Manager
Welcome to the digital disruption. Success in this environment requires you to turn ideas into value faster than the competition. So what’s holding you back? The same thing that is holding many businesses back – an IT infrastructure that is not designed for today’s demands. Complex manual processes and non-integrated tools fail to provide the speed and simplicity you need to support your new ideas and applications.
To overcome these challenges, IT leaders must redefine technology models with breakthrough infrastructure management that increases speed and simplicity. HPE OneView is an infrastructure automation engine that will enable you to meet your needs today, along with your future needs.
Using software-defined intelligence, HPE OneView brings a new level of automation to infrastructure management by taking a template-driven approach to provisioning, updating and integrating compute, storage and networking infrastructure. Designed with a modern, standards-based API and supported by a large and growing partner ecosystem, HPE OneView makes it easy to integrate powerful infrastructure automation into existing IT tools and processes.
Read the entire article here, 6 reasons why HPE OneView surpasses Cisco UCS Manager
via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.
Share this:
