An effective digital strategy requires a three-pronged approach: optimizing the customer experience, improving operational processes, and uncovering new and profitable business models.

In the first part of this series, we explored the role that storage virtualization plays in digital transformation, resulting in an improved customer experience. In this second part, we’ll look at ways to digitally transform operations by creating a high-performance, cost-effective hyperconverged infrastructure.

Businesses are increasingly migrating away from siloed IT solutions dedicated to operations or departments. Instead, they are moving toward platform models that integrate functions such as data storage and network management. This hyperconverged approach is a trend that is already transforming IT delivery.

The results from a recent IDC survey of 2,500 IT executives strongly suggest that companies who are successfully transforming IT operations are able to more easily meet defined business objectives. For your business to see similar benefits, your IT operations strategy must include several initiatives.

Here are 5 Ways to Improve IT Operations Through Digital Transformation:

via the fine folks at DataCore Software