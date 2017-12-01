Home Desktop 5 Ways to Distinguish the Workplace from the Workspace

5 Ways to Distinguish the Workplace from the Workspace

0
5 Ways to Distinguish the Workplace from the Workspace
0

“Workplace” and “workspace” are often used interchangeably but they’ve come to represent distinct concepts as technology has created new possibilities for where and how work happens. Beyond semantics, understanding the differences between the two terms is useful for visualizing the many layers of employees’ interactions with technology and seeing how they interconnect. IT leaders can use this knowledge to identify ways to align IT bandwidth with broader business goals.

Unsure of what qualifies as a workplace versus a workspace? Here are five key distinctions to help you spot the difference:

1. Workplaces are fixed; workspaces are fluid

The workplace is where you go to work; the workspace is where you do your work—place vs. space. For the most part, workplaces are fixed physical locations like office buildings, schools, and hospitals where employees gather to work under the same roof. In addition to desks and boardrooms, workplaces contain lobbies, communal dining areas, and amenities like gyms or game rooms. Workplaces focus on the total employee experience and shape corporate culture.

In contrast, the workspace is the modern equivalent of the workstation. The era of the deskbound 9-5, one-size-fits all workstyle is ending as employees seek to improve work-life balance and to uncover new ways of working more efficiently. This shift has been fueled by the widespread adoption of consumer technologies that have enabled greater mobility and the potential to work anytime from anywhere. An enabled user can enter the workspace while traveling, working from home, or in a flexible workplace without permanent desk assignments. By augmenting and improving the workspace, organizations can effect change at the core of where work happens. When inhabiting the workspace, it is helpful to think of employees as users (or end users from the POV of IT) whose series of digital interactions represent the essential work that powers an organization.

Read the entire article here, 5 Ways to Distinguish the Workplace from the Workspace

Via the fine folks at Lakeside Software.

tags:
Categories:
Desktop
Mobile
Monitoring
News
Lakeside Software
Lakeside Software

Lakeside Software is a leader in Workspace Analytics. We make SysTrack, a scalable, people-centric solution that helps organizations better understand and support end-users’ computing needs and habits, as well as make sourcing and deployment decisions based on real data.

Tell us what you think... Leave a comment below:

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
wpDiscuz

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    The role of IT has become increasingly complex. Workspace analytics helps IT achieve balance between people, business processes, and technologies for optimal workforce productivity. In this white paper, you’ll learn how to modernize your IT environment to ensure a positive end-user experience. Workspace analytics is a framework for making high-level IT decisions that provides meaningful […]

    read more
    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Technical Guide to Migrating from Citrix 6.5 to 7.x and Replacing EdgeSight’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    Complete Guide to Understanding the Citrix Logon Process

    IGEL Technology Image

    ‘Securing IGEL OS Endpoints’ White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        Watch the following video detailing how to prevent cyber attacks.  This is a webinar on enterprise cyber security. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

        read more
        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar with Bitdefender

        1504212067_hqdefault.jpg

        Asset management made easy with ServiceDesk Plus – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1511801548_maxresdefault.jpg

          AWS Video: Introducing Amazon Sumerian Hosts

          Amazon Sumerian lets you create and run virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and 3D applications quickly and easily without requiring any specialized programming or 3D graphics expertise. With Sumerian, you can build highly immersive and interactive scenes that run on popular hardware such as Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and mobile devices. Sumerian Hosts is […]

          read more
          1511782596_maxresdefault.jpg

          AWS Video: Informatica: How to Get the Most out of Amazon Redshift

          1511782439_hqdefault.jpg

          What’s New with AWS Video – Week of November 20, 2017

          1511782540_maxresdefault.jpg

          AWS Video: Tableau: Online on AWS

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video