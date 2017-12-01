5 Ways to Distinguish the Workplace from the Workspace

“Workplace” and “workspace” are often used interchangeably but they’ve come to represent distinct concepts as technology has created new possibilities for where and how work happens. Beyond semantics, understanding the differences between the two terms is useful for visualizing the many layers of employees’ interactions with technology and seeing how they interconnect. IT leaders can use this knowledge to identify ways to align IT bandwidth with broader business goals.

Unsure of what qualifies as a workplace versus a workspace? Here are five key distinctions to help you spot the difference:

1. Workplaces are fixed; workspaces are fluid

The workplace is where you go to work; the workspace is where you do your work—place vs. space. For the most part, workplaces are fixed physical locations like office buildings, schools, and hospitals where employees gather to work under the same roof. In addition to desks and boardrooms, workplaces contain lobbies, communal dining areas, and amenities like gyms or game rooms. Workplaces focus on the total employee experience and shape corporate culture.

In contrast, the workspace is the modern equivalent of the workstation. The era of the deskbound 9-5, one-size-fits all workstyle is ending as employees seek to improve work-life balance and to uncover new ways of working more efficiently. This shift has been fueled by the widespread adoption of consumer technologies that have enabled greater mobility and the potential to work anytime from anywhere. An enabled user can enter the workspace while traveling, working from home, or in a flexible workplace without permanent desk assignments. By augmenting and improving the workspace, organizations can effect change at the core of where work happens. When inhabiting the workspace, it is helpful to think of employees as users (or end users from the POV of IT) whose series of digital interactions represent the essential work that powers an organization.

