5 Truths and One Lie About Hybrid Cloud

As January draws to a close, most companies are deep in the midst of planning for 2017, outlining the projects and goals they’ll tackle, and starting to execute on those plans. If you’re a CIO or IT professional, you’ve likely been inundated with requests that include two popular words: hybrid cloud.

Hybrid cloud is no longer just for early adopters. In fact, according to RightScale, a full 71 percent of organizations are now using hybrid cloud – an increase of 58 percent from a year ago. Here’s one of the secrets to hybrid cloud ROI, however: hybrid cloud projects aren’t just a matter of using the environment, but making sure it supports your greater IT strategy.

Our latest e-book, “How to define the hybrid cloud: It’s time to call enterprise’s bluff,” separates industry myths from realities when it comes to hybrid cloud implementations in today’s enterprise landscapes. For companies not yet using hybrid cloud, this book will help you get there as efficiently as possible. For organizations wondering why your hybrid environment doesn’t entirely reflect your neighbor’s setup, we’re offering some strategies to ensure you’re getting the most out of your investment.

via the fine folks at ClearSky Data.

Categories:
Storage
ClearSky Data
ClearSky Data ClearSky Data’s global storage network simplifies the entire enterprise data lifecycle as a managed service. IT is now liberated from the treadmill of managing primary, backup and disaster recovery storage infrastructure, and empowered to use data with on-demand scaling and agility. ClearSky delivers data where it’s needed, enterprise-ready and fully optimized to eliminate the cost and data center footprint of traditional storage solutions. Led by experienced entrepreneurs with track records in cloud computing, storage and data management, ClearSky is based in Boston and backed by top-tier venture firms General Catalyst, Highland Capital Partners and Polaris Partners, as well as Akamai Technologies, the global leader in content delivery network (CDN) services.
