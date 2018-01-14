5 tips to learn Docker in 2018

As the holiday season ends, many of us are making New Year’s resolutions for 2018. Now is a great time to think about the new skills or technologies you’d like to learn. So much can change each year as technology progresses and companies are looking to innovate or modernize their legacy applications or infrastructure. At the same time the market for Docker jobs continues to grow as companies such as Visa, MetLife and Splunk adopt Docker Enterprise Edition ( EE) in production. So how about learning Docker in 2018 ? Here are a few tips to help you along the way.

1. Play With Docker: the Docker Playground and Training site

Play with Docker (PWD) is a Docker playground and training site which allows users to run Docker commands in a matter of seconds. It gives the experience of having a free Linux Virtual Machine in browser, where you can build and run Docker containers and even create clusters. Check out this video from DockerCon 2017 to learn more about this project. The training site is composed of a large set of Docker labs and quizzes from beginner to advanced level available for both Developers and IT pros at training.play-with-docker.com.

Via the fine folks at Docker.