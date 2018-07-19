5 Things to Do When an Employee Leaves Your Organization

For all kinds of reasons, turnover is a fact of life. Even companies that routinely make “Best Employers” lists like Google and Costco need to be prepared for when — not if — an employee heads for the exit.

Recently, I shared some advice on what to do when onboarding new employees. Today, I’ll head to the other end of the spectrum and provide some guidance on what to do when employees leave your organization:

1. Lock and/or Delete All Accounts

Locking and/or deleting accounts is essential to prevent unauthorized access. For example, you can lock the file hosting service (in case there are still important files there), and delete accounts for team collaboration tools and access to the building. Pro tip: with Devolutions’ Remote Desktop Manager and Devolutions Password Server you can keep track of all accounts in a centralized location, so you know what to lock and/or delete.

2. Change Passwords to Critical Accounts

Some accounts can’t be deleted or locked because other users still need to access them. Even if you use a tool like Remote Desktop Manager or Devolutions Password Server to hide passwords, it may still be prudent to change passwords to more critical accounts just in case. Of course, this doesn’t mean that your former employee will do something bad. But they might get hacked and cyber criminals may get access to a spreadsheet or other documents that contains their former login credentials. It’s better to be safe than sorry!

Via the fine folks at Devolutions.