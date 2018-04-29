5 Steps Everyone Must Take When Building a Citrix Digital Workspace

Citrix Synergy 2018 is almost upon us and how to best create and manage a digital workspace is bound to inspire debate among IT pros.

But the truth is, despite movement to the cloud and changing work styles and devices, the steps to digital workspace success remain constant.

This post focuses on Citrix offerings, but the trajectory is similar no matter which vendor you choose.

What Is a Citrix Digital Workspace?

When we talk about the digital workspace, we are referring to the devices, apps, and infrastructure that make up the modern end-user workstation. A consultant on her laptop at a coffee shop, a financial advisor accessing a virtual desktop at the corporate office, and a physician pulling up a patient’s chart on a tablet are all examples of end users working in the digital workspace.

Digital workspace solutions, such as Citrix Workspace, focus on delivering flexible and secure workspaces with considerations like mobility (device/location), compliance, and a simplified end-user experience. While various Citrix offerings can exist independently in the digital workspace, Citrix’s Workspace suite bundles virtualization (XenApp/XenDesktop), networking (NetScaler), file sharing (ShareFile), and mobility management (XenMobile) technologies.

Whether purchased separately or together, building a Citrix digital workspace requires the same five steps to success.

1. Assess: What’s Driving Your Need?

For the best results, desktop transformation projects should be undertaken with the needs of the business in mind and a full understanding of the current state of the EUC environment. Doing so will not only help justify spending but will also inform the selection process, which will make IT’s job more straightforward and increase the likelihood of end user buy-in. There are four primary reasons for transforming the digital workspace through virtualization:

Tighter Security

The significance of data security is growing in the public consciousness, but many users are unaware of their own vulnerabilities or find them difficult to address. IT has the unique opportunity to remove this concern for both end users and the organization by offering virtual apps and desktops, which live in a data center rather than on the device. Virtualization also gives IT greater control over what apps can be downloaded or accessed.

Associated Citrix offerings: XenDesktop/XenApp

Work Style Flexibility

Enabling end users to decide where they work, when they work, and what device they work on can help employees and organizations alike operate with greater flexibility and efficiency. For example, the Swiss bank UBS has embraced virtual desktops, mobile devices, and hot desking to tackle the high cost of office real estate and to allow employees to be more agile in how they work.

Associated Citrix offerings: XenDesktop, XenApp, XenMobile, NetScaler

Experience Management

The benefits of technological change are often dampened by user confusion, which can lead to skepticism and resentment if users aren’t properly provisioned and enabled. Products designed to be simple, intuitive, and accessible provide a better user experience and increase the likelihood of adoption. Features that enhance user experience include single sign-on, a familiar look and feel, and reliable performance.

Associated Citrix offerings: XenMobile, ShareFile, XenDesktop, XenApp, NetScaler

Decreased Complexity

End users aren’t the only ones who stand to benefit from digital workspace transformation. Solutions that integrate well with one another and can be monitored within the same tool for easy performance management can make IT’s job easier as well. Since virtualization makes it easier for IT to give end users exactly what they need, it also has the potential to eliminate the burden of addressing issues associated with non-business-critical apps.

Associated Citrix offering: Citrix Workspace

