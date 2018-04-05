Home Data Center 5 reasons your boss should send you to VeeamON 2018

5 reasons your boss should send you to VeeamON 2018

5 reasons your boss should send you to VeeamON 2018
VeeamON 2018 is only one month away, but there is still enough time to grab your ticket! Are you excited about attending the premier conference for Intelligent Data Management, but you aren’t sure how to convince your boss to fund your trip? Well, the ROI of attending VeeamON lies in staying relevant in a technological landscape that is changing faster than ever, but don’t just take my word for it.

In this blog post, I will share five solid arguments with you that will support your motivation to be in Chicago this spring. And don’t forget — you can always recap the energy and success of last year’s VeeamON!

1) Discover the latest innovations of industry leaders at the Expo Lounge and learn how to implement them in your organization. There will be more than 40 exhibitors showcasing their new solutions, including tech pioneers such as Microsoft, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Cisco, VMware, NetApp and IBM. IT experts from around the world can answer all your questions and share their knowledge and best practices, making the Expo Lounge a must-have on your agenda!

2) It’s a good opportunity to enhance your knowledge with the VMCE training. This year, there are four types of classes that you can choose from, based on your level of knowledge: VMCE test prep, VMCE standard 9.5 U3, VMCE-Orchestrator and VMCE-Advanced Design & Optimization (ADO), which requires you to have taken the VMCE training upfront.

