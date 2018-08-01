Pfffftttt – who needs a password management solution? I mean, I can totally remember all my passwords and manage everything myself. And anyway, I will never, ever get hacked! So why use Remote Desktop Manager? I’d just be throwing money away. Instead, I could spend it on more important things this muggy summer, like going to a waterpark or buying delicious iced coffees.

Don’t get fooled by the hype! Here are 5 reasons why I don’t need RDM, and neither do you:

1. All of my passwords are the same

The myth: I don’t have to remember 20 different passwords. I’m outsmarting the hackers by having “one password to rule them all.” And it’s a strong one too – it’s un-crackable! Who would ever think of using my cat’s name, followed by my niece’s date of birth, and then a number sign. Stan0805# for the win!

The truth: The truth is that hackers don’t target you directly. They’re not spying on every aspect of your life to try and guess your passwords. Remember when Yahoo got hacked? You think they were targeting you personally? Lots of users with “un-hackable passwords” get hacked. Starting to see where the problem lies when using the same password on all websites? The first thing the hacker will do is try the username/password combination he stole and try it on other websites that are on their hit list!

Read the entire article here, 5 reasons why you shouldn’t use Remote Desktop Manager

Via the fine folks at Devolutions.