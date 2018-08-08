5 Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Use Remote Desktop Manager (Vlog)

Pfffftttt – who needs a password management solution? I mean, I can totally remember all my passwords and manage everything myself. And anyway, I will never, ever get hacked! So why use Remote Desktop Manager? I’d just be throwing money away. Instead, I could spend it on more important things this muggy summer, like going to a waterpark or buying delicious iced coffees…

[Read More] https://blog.devolutions.net/2018/07/5-reasons-why-you-shouldnt-use-remote-desktop-manager

This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.