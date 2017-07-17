5 Ransomware Sources that you should know

We used to call the Internet the “information super-highway” back in the day, when connections were slow, bulletin boards and gopher were about as techie as it got. Those days are long gone, but something of the ‘highway’ has remained, like a bad smell, one that has come back to haunt us in 2017… The highway robber!

The person who went about their villainy on the trade routes and highways of the world, extorting money and valuables from unsuspecting travellers with a simple threat –– ”your money or your life” –– reinforced of course with the trademark flintlock pistol and sabre.

Today’s highway robber is a lot more sophisticated and savvy. They take far less risk and turn to the latest technology to extort you out of your money by threatening your valuables. In this case your data, your technology and most probably your computing ability.

Of course, I’m talking now about ransomware, the threat that’s been in the news almost every day for the past couple of months. The tool of choice for the modern highway robber has become headline news around the world with variants such as WannaCry and the more recent Popcorn Time. Organizations around the world have been affected by this ransomware, from the UK National Health Service, through to the Russian Postal Service in the last few weeks.

