5 Key Behaviors for a Successful Digital Transformation

For the senior IT manager looking to stay ahead of digital transformation trends, the scope of responsibilities have dramatically changed from just a few years ago. For a successful digital transformation, this means taking on new responsibilities in addition to managing traditional roles. In the whitepaper, “The Modern CIO: Digitally Delivering Business Transformation,” I’ve laid out five key areas that contrast the CIO’s traditional responsibilities with corresponding new behaviors that can help you drive effective business transformation.

1) Manage total cost of ownership (TCO) AND create value and revenue

Decades ago, early digitization projects focused on implementing financial software in order to streamline costs. Lower TCO ever since has been one of the key measurements for IT project success. Flash forward several decades and IT spend in many organizations has now moved outside of the official IT organization. Leading analysts have seen at least 29% of IT spend now taking place outside the IT organization on initiatives that have direct revenue impact.

The trend to digitalization has caused IT to change from a cost center to a profit generating business driver. 63% of CIOs today see their key focus now is to make money as opposed to mainly saving money for the company.

