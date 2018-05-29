System administrators are constantly on the lookout for software programs that can simplify their job duties. Most of this simplification comes through the use of automation, which remote desktop solutions are well-known for providing. When shopping for either a remote desktop software solution or a remote desktop management software, it is of the utmost importance that you look at each program’s features.

You don’t want to invest in a program only to discover it can’t fully meet your needs. Fortunately, for those of you who aren’t familiar with shopping for remote desktop and remote desktop management solutions, we’ve created a list of features you’ll want to make sure your program includes. Let’s take a quick look at these features and the reasons you need to invest in them.

Multi-Session Handling Capabilities

To achieve optimal productivity, you must be able to multi-task while using your remote desktop software. Unfortunately, many programs don’t provide multi-session handling capabilities. This is why you’ll want to search for a remote desktop management solution that doesn’t put limitations on the number of sessions it can support at the same time.

Read the entire article here, 5 Features You Shouldn’t Sacrifice When Purchasing Remote Desktop Management Software

Via the fine folks at Devolutions.