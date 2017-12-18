5 Common Password Security Mistakes

We all know that today’s hackers are nothing like the “script kiddies” of years past. Back in the old days, hackers were usually interested in wreaking havoc, destroying machines, and getting on the news so they could brag to their friends. These days, things are very different!

That’s because today’s hackers are motivated by making money — not creating mayhem — and many of them are highly sophisticated and well-funded. As pointed out by IDG’s CSOonline.com: “The trend in cybercrime is that it is increasingly more organized, in many cases operating much like legitimate businesses, complete with organizational charts, C-level executives and even human resources departments.” And the story gets even worse.

What are some ways you can protect yourself from these attacks? By avoiding making any of these five common password security mistakes:

#1: Weak Passwords

There are many things that make passwords weak and vulnerable. Here are some of the factors:

Composed only of letters

Composed only of numbers

Too short

Uses a pattern (e.g. “QWERTY” or “zaq1zaq1”)

Easy to guess (TIME Magazine reported that “password” was the second most used password of 2016, right behind “123456” – can you believe it?)

Uses personal information (e.g. street number of address, dog’s name, etc.)

Generic (passwords such as “admin” for admins can lead to big trouble!)

Username and password are the same

The best way to avoid all of the above is to use a good password generator, such as the one that is built into Remote Desktop Manager. And here’s some good news for all of your admins out there who go crazy when your users create weak passwords: Remote Desktop Manager also has a special feature that lets you ensure all passwords meet pre-determined complexity requirements. No more QWERTY and 123456!

