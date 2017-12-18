Home Desktop 5 Common Password Security Mistakes

5 Common Password Security Mistakes

0
5 Common Password Security Mistakes
0

We all know that today’s hackers are nothing like the “script kiddies” of years past. Back in the old days, hackers were usually interested in wreaking havoc, destroying machines, and getting on the news so they could brag to their friends. These days, things are very different!

That’s because today’s hackers are motivated by making money — not creating mayhem — and many of them are highly sophisticated and well-funded. As pointed out by IDG’s CSOonline.com: “The trend in cybercrime is that it is increasingly more organized, in many cases operating much like legitimate businesses, complete with organizational charts, C-level executives and even human resources departments.” And the story gets even worse.

What are some ways you can protect yourself from these attacks? By avoiding making any of these five common password security mistakes:

#1: Weak Passwords

There are many things that make passwords weak and vulnerable. Here are some of the factors:

  • Composed only of letters
  • Composed only of numbers
  • Too short
  • Uses a pattern (e.g. “QWERTY” or “zaq1zaq1”)
  • Easy to guess (TIME Magazine reported that “password” was the second most used password of 2016, right behind “123456” – can you believe it?)
  • Uses personal information (e.g. street number of address, dog’s name, etc.)
  • Generic (passwords such as “admin” for admins can lead to big trouble!)
  • Username and password are the same

The best way to avoid all of the above is to use a good password generator, such as the one that is built into Remote Desktop Manager. And here’s some good news for all of your admins out there who go crazy when your users create weak passwords: Remote Desktop Manager also has a special feature that lets you ensure all passwords meet pre-determined complexity requirements. No more QWERTY and 123456!

Read the entire article here, 5 Common Password Security Mistakes

Via the fine folks at Devolutions.

Categories:
Desktop
News
Devolutions
Devolutions

Established in 2004, Devolutions is a Canadian-based company located near Montreal, Quebec. The firm currently has over 200,000 users in over 100 countries, and is on a mission to develop innovative enterprise software that helps users cost-effectively, simply and effectively achieve their network management, password management, credentials management and security goals. The firm is also committed to providing exceptional technical support, ensuring an excellent user experience that exceeds expectations, and delivering high performance with superior quality. The firm’s current roster of solutions includes Remote Desktop Manager, Password Vault Manager, Devolutions Server (formerly Remote Desktop Manager Server), and Devolutions Cloud (formerly Remote Desktop Manager Online).

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Nakivo Logo

    21 Reasons Why NAKIVO is Better than Legacy Backup – White Paper

    Legacy backup solutions are software dinosaurs that have been developed decades ago and still use agents to protect and recover VMs. If you are still using a legacy backup solution for VM backup, there are all chances that you face some of its downsides: High maintenance cost Too much time spent on administration Recovery taking […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Technical Guide to Migrating from Citrix 6.5 to 7.x and Replacing EdgeSight’ White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        Watch the following video detailing how to prevent cyber attacks.  This is a webinar on enterprise cyber security. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

        read more
        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar with Bitdefender

        1504212067_hqdefault.jpg

        Asset management made easy with ServiceDesk Plus – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1513331226_hqdefault.jpg

          AWS re:Invent 2017: How We Built a Mission-Critical, Serverless File Processing Pipe

          In this session, principal architect Mike Broadway describes how HomeAway built a high-throughput, scalable pipeline for manipulating, storing, and serving hundreds of image files every second with Lambda, Amazon S3, DynamoDB, and Amazon SNS. He also shares best practices and lessons learned as they scaled their mission-critical On Demand Image Service (ODIS) system into production. […]

          read more
          1513342800_hqdefault.jpg

          AWS re:Invent 2017 Video: Taking Serverless to the Edge

          1513279207_hqdefault.jpg

          AWS re:Invent 2017 Video: Introduction to Deep Learning

          1513517488_maxresdefault.jpg

          AWS Video: Scripps Network Interactive Uses VMware Cloud on AWS to Run Mission Critical Workloads

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video