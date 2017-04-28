Service providers, start your engines. According to the Managed Infrastructure Market Overview 2016 study conducted by 451 Research, managed hosted infrastructure will grow for the next several years to encompass more than $129BN in spending. In fact, the managed hosted infrastructure market is on track to double in size by the year 2019.

That means serious long-term value for businesses – and the service providers that equip them with these solutions. While managed infrastructure and public cloud are well established after many years of development, most new business revenue lies in hosted private cloud. Businesses want managed infrastructure and hosting, and research shows that there is ample opportunity to sell it on top of IaaS.

Why service providers (still) rule

Organizations are trending toward blending support from hosted private clouds, public cloud services (such as Azure and Amazon Web Services), and private clouds for enterprises with managed infrastructure. Microsoft, Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud are all actively recruiting service providers to help win the public cloud share, so the marketplace is especially rich with opportunity – and competition.

Read the entire article here, 451 Report: Surge in managed services is good news for service providers

via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.