4 Types of Security Tools that Everyone Should be Using

We all know that data breaches are on the rise. Which means that most people are increasing their cyber security IQ, right? Unfortunately, that’s not the case! According to a survey by Pew Research Center, the majority of people are still unclear about some critically important cyber security topics, terms and concepts.

To help bridge this knowledge gap, here is an overview of four security tools that everyone should be using:

1.Firewalls

A firewall is the first (of many) layers of defense against malware, viruses and other threats. It scrutinizes and filters both incoming and outgoing data. Users can also customize rules and policies based on their needs. For example, it’s often necessary to create exceptions that allow certain apps to pass through the firewall so that they don’t constantly trigger false alarms.

2.Antivirus Software

Signature-based antivirus software scans files (from any source) to make sure that there aren’t any hidden threats. And if it finds something shady or scary, it can often remove or quarantine the affected file. While antivirus software certainly isn’t bulletproof — especially when it comes to zero-day threats (i.e. vulnerabilities that hackers have found before software vendors have a chance to patch them and/or users have a chance to install updates) — it’s still a critical piece of the cyber security puzzle. There are many options to choose from that range in price from free to hundreds of dollars a year.

