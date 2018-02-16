Home Desktop 4 Types of Security Tools that Everyone Should be Using

4 Types of Security Tools that Everyone Should be Using

0
4 Types of Security Tools that Everyone Should be Using
0

We all know that data breaches are on the rise. Which means that most people are increasing their cyber security IQ, right? Unfortunately, that’s not the case! According to a survey by Pew Research Center, the majority of people are still unclear about some critically important cyber security topics, terms and concepts.

To help bridge this knowledge gap, here is an overview of four security tools that everyone should be using:

1.Firewalls

A firewall is the first (of many) layers of defense against malware, viruses and other threats. It scrutinizes and filters both incoming and outgoing data. Users can also customize rules and policies based on their needs. For example, it’s often necessary to create exceptions that allow certain apps to pass through the firewall so that they don’t constantly trigger false alarms.

2.Antivirus Software

Signature-based antivirus software scans files (from any source) to make sure that there aren’t any hidden threats. And if it finds something shady or scary, it can often remove or quarantine the affected file. While antivirus software certainly isn’t bulletproof — especially when it comes to zero-day threats (i.e. vulnerabilities that hackers have found before software vendors have a chance to patch them and/or users have a chance to install updates) — it’s still a critical piece of the cyber security puzzle. There are many options to choose from that range in price from free to hundreds of dollars a year.

Read the entire article here, 4 Types of Security Tools that Everyone Should be Using

Via the fine folks at Devolutions.

tags:
Categories:
Desktop
News
Security
Devolutions
Devolutions Established in 2004, Devolutions is a Canadian-based company located near Montreal, Quebec. The firm currently has over 200,000 users in over 100 countries, and is on a mission to develop innovative enterprise software that helps users cost-effectively, simply and effectively achieve their network management, password management, credentials management and security goals. The firm is also committed to providing exceptional technical support, ensuring an excellent user experience that exceeds expectations, and delivering high performance with superior quality. The firm’s current roster of solutions includes Remote Desktop Manager, Password Vault Manager, Devolutions Server (formerly Remote Desktop Manager Server), and Devolutions Cloud (formerly Remote Desktop Manager Online).

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    thumbnail_520x300_DougBrownv1

    IGEL Community Releases Free “How-To Install and Configure the IGEL Software Platform” Made Easy Book

    “Life is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated.” -Confucius I’m thrilled and proud to introduce you to the first version of the ‘IGEL Software Platform: Step-by-Step Getting Started Guide.‘  A free book, written by the IGEL Community, on how to install and configure the IGEL software stack, all screen-shot by screen-shot. Simply […]

    read more
    IGEL Technology Image

    IGELl’s Security Enhancements for Thin Clients – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    White Paper: IT Performance Monitoring Tools – Reading Between the Lines

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    Nakivo Logo

    21 Reasons Why NAKIVO is Better than Legacy Backup – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Here’s the full recording of our RDM 13 webinar during which our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier covered key RDM 13 features and functions. This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.

        read more
        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1518756422_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix XenMobile Integration with Microsoft Intune/EMS Video

          XenMobile integration with Microsoft Intune/EMS is a feature of XenMobile Service that adds value to Microsoft EMS + Intune by providing secure access to on-premises resources for Intune and EMS-enabled apps, such as Office365 and other line-of-business apps. It also provides security and productivity benefits to Intune and XenMobile customers. This video is from the […]

          read more
          1518752232_maxresdefault.jpg

          IoT Advisory Group Founder Stephen DiFranco Explains IoT and what it means to us! – Disrupt EUC Austin Keynote

          1516650731_maxresdefault.jpg

          Cool things you didn’t know you can do with FSLogix

          1517652428_maxresdefault.jpg

          Real-Time Digital Experience Monitoring with SysTrack Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video