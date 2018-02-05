4 Scenarios for DevOps Specialists Using Remote Desktop Manager

In the DevOps universe, the need to allow professionals to abstract layers of computing environments at the most varied levels within IT pushes the definition and limits of software development, day by day.

This has been happening not only in applications, but also in infrastructure, making life easier for professionals with the use of playbooks that are managed by the most diverse tools such as Ansible, Chef or Puppet, and orchestrated by automation solutions such as Rundeck. In addition, the development cycle includes continuous integration pipelines through Jenkins, TFS, CircleCI or Bamboo, as well as the increasingly simplified management of virtual environments by Docker, Microsoft, VMWare, Redhat and others.

Even in hardware solutions, manufacturers have been working hard to support infrastructure abstractions both on-premises and in the public cloud (e.g. Azure, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Rackspace, etc.), as well as in storage, network and management. And with the popularization of containers — notably Docker — container orchestration platforms such as Kubernetes, Swarm and Mesos are being used more and more in production environments. Even desktops, through Hyper-V, VMWare, VirtualBox, or Vagrant, allow levels of abstractions to the local environment.

